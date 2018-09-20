Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Symantec (SYMC)

Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 12,729 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,046% compared to the average daily volume of 1,111 put options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYMC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Symantec by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 47,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Symantec by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 21,819 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Symantec by 1,702.3% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 104,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 98,378 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Symantec by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 63,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 20,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Symantec by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 61,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Symantec alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYMC shares. ValuEngine lowered Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Symantec from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 25th. BidaskClub lowered Symantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Symantec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Symantec from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Symantec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.55.

Shares of SYMC opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Symantec has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $34.20.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Symantec had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 25.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Symantec will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Symantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.