Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on State Street (STT)

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,144 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 867% compared to the typical daily volume of 325 put options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of State Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 target price on shares of State Street and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.71.

NYSE STT opened at $87.92 on Thursday. State Street has a 12-month low of $82.43 and a 12-month high of $114.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.13). State Street had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that State Street will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. State Street’s payout ratio is 28.19%.

In other State Street news, CEO Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $2,075,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George E. Sullivan sold 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $134,002.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,893.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,954 shares of company stock worth $2,237,777. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 3,604.1% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 28,833 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

