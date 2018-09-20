Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Everbridge (EVBG)

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 779 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,458% compared to the typical daily volume of 50 call options.

EVBG stock opened at $57.51 on Thursday. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 64.53% and a negative net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $35.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Everbridge’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 381,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $18,908,626.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert W. Hughes sold 23,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $1,438,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 517,964 shares of company stock worth $26,101,335. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Everbridge by 197.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the second quarter worth about $267,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Everbridge from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Everbridge to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Everbridge from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

