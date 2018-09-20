Stifel Nicolaus Raises Playags (AGS) Price Target to $35.00

Playags (NYSE:AGS) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Playags to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Playags from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Playags in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Playags from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Playags from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Playags stock opened at $30.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58. Playags has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80.

Playags (NYSE:AGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $72.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.67 million. Playags had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 40.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. equities analysts predict that Playags will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ap Gaming Voteco, Llc sold 6,325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $177,163,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Playags during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Playags during the first quarter worth about $140,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Playags during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Playags during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Playags during the first quarter worth about $219,000.

Playags Company Profile

PlayAGS, Inc designs and supplies electronic gaming machines (EGMs), and other products and services for the gaming industry in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: EGMs, Table Products, and Interactive. The EGM segment offers various video slot titles, which include ICON, Halo, Colossal Diamonds cabinet, and Orion; and conversion kits that allow existing game titles to be converted to other game titles offered within that operating platform.

