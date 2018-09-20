Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Western Gas Equity Partners (WGP)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Western Gas Equity Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Western Gas Equity Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Western Gas Equity Partners from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Western Gas Equity Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Gas Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.27.

NYSE WGP opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.70. Western Gas Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $42.92.

Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $435.95 million for the quarter. Western Gas Equity Partners had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 17.52%. analysts predict that Western Gas Equity Partners will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Western Gas Equity Partners Company Profile

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

