Steven R. Boal Sells 50,000 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT) Stock

Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Chairman Steven R. Boal sold 50,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,168,672 shares in the company, valued at $49,114,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

QUOT traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.50 and a beta of -0.15. Quotient Technology Inc has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $17.85.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.44 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. sell-side analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

QUOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Quotient Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Quotient Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc provides digital marketing platform that offers digital coupons and media solutions to consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands, retailers, and shoppers in the United States. The company operates its platform across various distribution networks, reaching approximately 60 million shoppers, including the app and Website of its flagship consumer brand, Coupons.com, other owned and operated properties, and various publisher partners.

