Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 3,912 Shares of Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 73.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,627,000 after purchasing an additional 56,677 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research set a $200.00 price target on Zebra Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price target on Zebra Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $172.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $101.49 and a 12-month high of $179.47.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.09 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 49.48% and a net margin of 4.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $502,209.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,256.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 24,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.15, for a total value of $4,065,045.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,244,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,538 shares of company stock valued at $10,262,505. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

