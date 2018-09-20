Sterling Capital Management LLC Invests $282,000 in Resonant Inc (RESN) Stock

Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Resonant at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RESN. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,008,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,257,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resonant during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Resonant by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 136,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. 20.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Killian sold 5,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $28,505.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,377.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $67,697 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Resonant stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. Resonant Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 83.23% and a negative net margin of 4,330.47%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. equities analysts predict that Resonant Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RESN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Resonant in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on Resonant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Resonant in a report on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, engages in the development of filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

