Stephen M. King Sells 30,000 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Director Stephen M. King sold 30,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $1,934,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,656.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PLAY traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.51. The stock had a trading volume of 23,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,236. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $37.85 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $319.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 24th.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,765,000 after buying an additional 70,735 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,007,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,979,000 after buying an additional 36,995 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,872,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,305,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 31,133 shares in the last quarter.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

