Stelco (STLC) PT Lowered to C$30.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price objective decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 33.93% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$33.00 to C$34.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of Stelco stock traded down C$0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$22.40. 119,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,832. Stelco has a 12 month low of C$17.72 and a 12 month high of C$28.00.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

