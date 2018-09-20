Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $4.03 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lowered its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,783 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI stock opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith acquired 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,508.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,878.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.89.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

