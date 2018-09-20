Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.47% of Standard Motor Products worth $15,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,496,000 after acquiring an additional 35,359 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 44.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 344,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,372,000 after acquiring an additional 105,406 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 302,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,638,000 after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 6.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 266,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,863,000 after acquiring an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the second quarter worth approximately $11,709,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,000 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $51,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,956.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick D. Sturdivant sold 4,000 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,281 shares of company stock valued at $312,759. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMP. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. CL King cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

NYSE SMP opened at $51.22 on Thursday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $52.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.66.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.05). Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $286.64 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 29.68%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. Its Engine Management segment manufactures and distributes engine management replacement parts, including electronic ignition control modules, fuel injectors, remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, various sensors primarily measuring temperature, vehicle systems, electronic throttle bodies, and other engine management components primarily under the Standard, Blue Streak, BWD, Select, Intermotor, OEM, LockSmart, TechSmart, Tech Expert, and GP Sorensen brands.

