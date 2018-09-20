Standard Chartered’s (STAN) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday.

STAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 900 ($11.72) to GBX 930 ($12.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 735 ($9.57) target price on Standard Chartered and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.98) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 725 ($9.44) to GBX 671 ($8.74) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 915 ($11.92) to GBX 910 ($11.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 740.88 ($9.65).

STAN stock opened at GBX 634.80 ($8.27) on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 678.80 ($8.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 864.20 ($11.26).

Standard Chartered PLC provides various banking products and services in the Greater China and North Asia, ASEAN and South Asia, Africa and the Middle East, and Europe and America. The company operates in four segments: Corporate & Institutional Banking, Private Banking, Commercial Banking, and Retail Banking.

