Standard AVB Financial (STND) Insider Susan M. Deluca Sells 1,044 Shares

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) insider Susan M. Deluca sold 1,044 shares of Standard AVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $34,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Standard AVB Financial stock opened at $34.83 on Thursday. Standard AVB Financial has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $39.45.

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.66 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M3F Inc. purchased a new position in Standard AVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,810,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Standard AVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Standard AVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,502,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Standard AVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Standard AVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000.

Separately, TheStreet cut Standard AVB Financial from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th.

Standard AVB Financial Company Profile

Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank, PaSB that provides various banking products and services. The company offers savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, individual retirement, demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

