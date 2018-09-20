Staffline Group (STAF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,360.00

Staffline Group Plc (LON:STAF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,360 ($17.72) and last traded at GBX 1,314 ($17.12), with a volume of 32289 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,310 ($17.06).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Staffline Group from GBX 900 ($11.72) to GBX 950 ($12.37) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Staffline Group in a research report on Monday, July 30th.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 11th.

In related news, insider Chris Pullen bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,240 ($16.15) per share, with a total value of £24,800 ($32,304.29). Also, insider John R. A. Crabtree bought 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,054 ($13.73) per share, with a total value of £25,032.50 ($32,607.14).

Staffline Group Company Profile (LON:STAF)

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services to industry; and services in the welfare to work arena and skills training in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Staffing Services and PeoplePlus. It provides labor solutions to the agriculture, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors under the Staffline OnSite, Select Appointments, Staffline Express, Driving Plus, and Staffline Agriculture brand names; and government contracts under the PeoplePlus brand.

