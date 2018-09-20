Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPWH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. DA Davidson set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $263.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of -0.57. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.27 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 45.86%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Seidler Kutsenda Management Co sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,094,652 shares of company stock worth $20,763,927. 4.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 55.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 494,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 176,400 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $398,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $831,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.2% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 711,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

