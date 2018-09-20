Splunk (SPLK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SPLK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Sunday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Splunk to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.43.

SPLK opened at $115.43 on Thursday. Splunk has a 52 week low of $62.39 and a 52 week high of $130.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.11 and a beta of 2.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 19,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,396,286.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Merritt sold 23,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $2,936,599.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,032 shares of company stock worth $8,640,864 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

