Spendcoin Achieves Market Cap of $0.00 (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Spendcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00022289 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $440,876.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spendcoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015396 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000329 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00276552 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00152650 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000205 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $408.41 or 0.06299401 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.