SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) Shares Bought by WealthTrust Fairport LLC

WealthTrust Fairport LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2,013.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares during the period. WealthTrust Fairport LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $113.88 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $111.06 and a one year high of $129.51.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.