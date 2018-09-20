SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,946 shares, a decline of 78.0% from the August 15th total of 899,652 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,035,798 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000.

NYSEARCA FLRN opened at $30.77 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $30.62 and a one year high of $30.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were issued a $0.0688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 4th. This is a positive change from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

