SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,477 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF makes up about 2.7% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,051,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,849,000 after purchasing an additional 271,593 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,964,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1,212.8% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,718,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,845 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,039,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,351,000.

FLRN opened at $30.77 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $30.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0688 per share. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 4th.

