SpaceCoin (SPACE) Price Hits $0.0040 on Exchanges

SpaceCoin (CURRENCY:SPACE) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last seven days, SpaceCoin has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One SpaceCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. SpaceCoin has a market capitalization of $96,218.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of SpaceCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00052547 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000942 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,624.08 or 3.16497536 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000148 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006634 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00088905 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SpaceCoin Coin Profile

SpaceCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2015. SpaceCoin’s total supply is 24,224,121 coins. SpaceCoin’s official Twitter account is @space_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SpaceCoin is spacecoin.info

SpaceCoin Coin Trading

SpaceCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

