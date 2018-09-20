S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Position Increased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 641.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 233,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,063 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 14.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,722,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,093,416,000 after acquiring an additional 703,369 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,698,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,285,000 after purchasing an additional 642,229 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 29.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,677,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,944,000 after purchasing an additional 382,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3,985.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 389,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,476,000 after purchasing an additional 380,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,945,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total transaction of $805,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 350 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $71,172.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,978.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPGI opened at $212.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $153.25 and a twelve month high of $217.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 333.87%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “$214.26” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $186.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.93.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

