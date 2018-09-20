SP Asset Management Takes Position in Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE)

SP Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,017 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe Systems news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.86, for a total transaction of $758,108.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,615,724.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $2,730,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,320 shares of company stock worth $5,031,554. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Argus boosted their target price on Adobe Systems from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Adobe Systems from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Adobe Systems to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Adobe Systems from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe Systems from $260.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $264.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $132.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 1.66. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a one year low of $143.95 and a one year high of $277.61.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 28.16%. Adobe Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

