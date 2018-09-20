SP Asset Management Acquires Shares of 3,500 Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (EDC)

SP Asset Management acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EDC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 23,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $545,000.

Get Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares alerts:

EDC stock opened at $82.79 on Thursday. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $72.35 and a twelve month high of $168.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.