SP Asset Management Acquires New Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

SP Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 104,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,365,000. Kraft Heinz comprises about 1.7% of SP Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.2% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 27,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 64.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.5% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $56.89 on Thursday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $54.11 and a 52 week high of $82.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 40.85%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

In related news, EVP Eduardo Pelleissone sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total value of $2,234,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 20,630,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $1,234,724,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

