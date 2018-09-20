Southern Co (SO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,889,350 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 36,054,108 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,182,479 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SO stock opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of -0.05. Southern has a 1 year low of $42.38 and a 1 year high of $53.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.96%. Southern’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Southern will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.47%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 16,371 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $775,985.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,821. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,498,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,986,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,307 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Southern by 82.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,962,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,740,063,000 after buying an additional 17,572,472 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Southern by 17.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,342,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,142,000 after buying an additional 2,552,028 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Southern by 16.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 8,334,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,555,000 after buying an additional 1,156,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Southern by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,369,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,262,000 after buying an additional 187,429 shares in the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Southern from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southern from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

