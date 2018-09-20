SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (SOHO) Stake Increased by Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,848 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 22,445 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 132.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 113,007 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 49.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 155,129 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the second quarter worth $1,395,000. 29.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th.

SOHO opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $103.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.61. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.80 million. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 0.78%. analysts predict that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

