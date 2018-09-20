Sony (SNE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.94

Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.94 and last traded at $59.83, with a volume of 1143922 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sony currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1,953.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,882.28 billion. Sony had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Sony’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $62.70 EPS. equities analysts predict that Sony Corp will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Sony during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sony during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Sony by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Sony during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sony during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

