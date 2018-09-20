Soligenix (SNGX) Shares Up 6.8%

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.58. 580,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 167,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNGX. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Soligenix in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Soligenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Soligenix had a negative net margin of 120.14% and a negative return on equity of 176.04%. The business had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. research analysts forecast that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

