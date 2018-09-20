Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) Receives $6.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, major shareholder Technology Partners Fund Vii L sold 22,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $46,044.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $104,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,359,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 326,149 shares during the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLNO stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 4.87. Soleno Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.60.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). equities analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled-release (DCCR), a tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is entering into late-stage clinical development.

