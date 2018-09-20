Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) Receives $58.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. B. Riley set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 1,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $71,960.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 364,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,098,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,334. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 104,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 226.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 155,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Solaredge Technologies stock traded up $1.65 on Friday, reaching $42.40. 23,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,997. Solaredge Technologies has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $70.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of -0.51.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, the United States, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company's DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers and inverters, as well as a cloud-based monitoring platform.

