Sogou Inc (SOGO) Given $10.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. Sogou’s rating score has declined by 200% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $10.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sogou an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Sogou alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sogou from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOGO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sogou by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,415,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 167,500 shares during the period. Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,857,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Sogou by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SOGO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,588. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.93. Sogou has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $301.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.46 million. Sogou’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. analysts predict that Sogou will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sogou (SOGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sogou Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sogou and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.