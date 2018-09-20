Software AG (SOW) Receives €44.47 Average Price Target from Analysts

Software AG (ETR:SOW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €44.47 ($51.71).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th.

ETR:SOW traded down €0.37 ($0.43) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €39.70 ($46.16). 310,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,805. Software has a fifty-two week low of €34.53 ($40.15) and a fifty-two week high of €49.80 ($57.91).

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

