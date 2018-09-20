Smiths Group (SMIN) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,850 ($24.10) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SMIN. BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.45) to GBX 1,770 ($23.06) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 1,700 ($22.14) price objective for the company. Numis Securities decreased their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.80) to GBX 1,600 ($20.84) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,748.46 ($22.78).

SMIN opened at GBX 1,567.50 ($20.42) on Wednesday. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,442 ($18.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,697 ($22.10).

In other Smiths Group news, insider George Buckley purchased 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,606 ($20.92) per share, for a total transaction of £12,510.74 ($16,296.39).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc designs, manufactures, and sells various products and services for the threat and contraband detection, medical devices, energy, communications, and engineered components markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek divisions.

