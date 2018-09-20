Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) Receives $114.84 Average PT from Analysts

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.15.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $2.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.61. 3,297,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $117.65.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.00 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.31%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $930,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,164,003.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $266,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,895,472.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,084,740 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 647.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 50,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 99,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,271,000 after buying an additional 18,630 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

