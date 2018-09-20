SkinCoin (SKIN) Price Reaches $0.0083 on Top Exchanges

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 20th. One SkinCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. SkinCoin has a total market capitalization of $729,060.00 and approximately $12,128.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006975 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015359 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000326 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00280313 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00152928 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000207 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008657 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.87 or 0.06351287 BTC.

About SkinCoin

SkinCoin’s genesis date was June 7th, 2017. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 tokens. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

SkinCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

