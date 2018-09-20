Skeincoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $474.00 (SKC)

Skeincoin (CURRENCY:SKC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Skeincoin has a total market capitalization of $161,699.00 and approximately $474.00 worth of Skeincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skeincoin coin can now be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Skeincoin has traded 38.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,439.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.06 or 0.03287912 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.34 or 0.06688241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.38 or 0.00846969 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.43 or 0.01751179 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00167231 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.84 or 0.01820091 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00326042 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Skeincoin Profile

Skeincoin (CRYPTO:SKC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2013. Skeincoin’s total supply is 16,558,452 coins and its circulating supply is 13,470,343 coins. Skeincoin’s official Twitter account is @Skeincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skeincoin is /r/skeincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skeincoin’s official website is skeincoin.co

Buying and Selling Skeincoin

Skeincoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skeincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skeincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skeincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

