Skechers USA Inc (SKX) Stake Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKX. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 27.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 7.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 867,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,730,000 after purchasing an additional 63,361 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 8.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 55.0% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 22,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKX opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Skechers USA Inc has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.34.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “$27.32” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.62.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

