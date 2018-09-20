Sirius Petroleum (SRSP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.61

Shares of Sirius Petroleum Plc (LON:SRSP) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.63 ($0.01), with a volume of 4773236 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

About Sirius Petroleum (LON:SRSP)

Sirius Petroleum plc, an independent oil development company, focuses on acquiring and developing offshore proven oil discoveries in Nigeria. The company is also involved in the trading of oil; and exploration of mineral resources. In addition, it provides management services. Sirius Petroleum plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.