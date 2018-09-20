Simply Good Foods (SMPL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Simply Good Foods to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

SMPL opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.24 million. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Red Cedar Management LP boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,188,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. The company markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Endulge, and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names.

