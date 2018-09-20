Simply Good Foods (SMPL) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.46

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.46 and last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 60796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.88.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.24 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 24.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 979.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. The company markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Endulge, and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names.

