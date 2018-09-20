Sientra Inc (SIEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) will announce sales of $16.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.50 million. Sientra posted sales of $9.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year sales of $67.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.10 million to $68.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $95.93 million per share, with estimates ranging from $93.30 million to $97.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.04). Sientra had a negative net margin of 131.16% and a negative return on equity of 151.47%. The company had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million.

SIEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sientra from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Sientra from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Sientra in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sientra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $46,114.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,175.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sientra by 94.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,490,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,081,000 after purchasing an additional 723,279 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Sientra by 29.8% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,373,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,787,000 after purchasing an additional 315,408 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sientra by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,158,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,191,000 after purchasing an additional 158,058 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the second quarter worth approximately $20,375,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sientra by 93.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 858,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,744,000 after purchasing an additional 414,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIEN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.04. The company had a trading volume of 267,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,702. Sientra has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $686.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of -0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

