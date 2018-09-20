Short Interest in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf (BWX) Declines By 70.5%

Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:BWX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,943 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the August 15th total of 637,289 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,093 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,723,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,336,000 after buying an additional 508,895 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf by 15.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,016,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,508,000 after purchasing an additional 270,623 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf by 9.2% in the second quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,744,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,404,000 after purchasing an additional 147,323 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf by 115.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,123,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,172,000 after purchasing an additional 601,953 shares during the period. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf by 2.1% in the second quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,800,000 after purchasing an additional 21,975 shares during the period.

BWX opened at $27.53 on Thursday. Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf has a 52 week low of $544.00 and a 52 week high of $559.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

