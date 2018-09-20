Short Interest in J C Penney Company Inc (JCP) Rises By 3.3%

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,577,846 shares, a growth of 3.3% from the August 15th total of 131,239,763 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,144,540 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 44.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of J C Penney by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 759,853 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 17,872 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of J C Penney by 36.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 103,600 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of J C Penney by 31.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 118,544 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 28,554 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of J C Penney by 19.9% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 177,732 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 29,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J C Penney by 28.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,816 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 31,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Get J C Penney alerts:

JCP stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.20. J C Penney has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $594.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.67.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The department store operator reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). J C Penney had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that J C Penney will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JCP. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of J C Penney from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of J C Penney in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of J C Penney in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of J C Penney from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. J C Penney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.10.

J C Penney Company Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for J C Penney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J C Penney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.