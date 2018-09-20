Short Interest in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (YINN) Declines By 51.9%

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,742 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the August 15th total of 573,409 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,823,178 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YINN. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $581,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, SP Asset Management acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $508,000.

YINN stock opened at $23.52 on Thursday. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $53.89.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

