Shopify Inc (SHOP) Position Raised by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,164 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,384,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Shopify by 100.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 105,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after buying an additional 53,119 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Shopify by 21.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. Barclays boosted their price objective on Shopify from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Shopify from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shopify from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.95.

Shopify stock opened at $164.60 on Thursday. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $176.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.89 and a quick ratio of 12.89. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of -391.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.30. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.