Shire (SHP) Receives “Equal weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Shire (LON:SHP) in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHP. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.62) price target on shares of Shire in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Shire from GBX 4,500 ($58.62) to GBX 4,900 ($63.83) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Shire in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank cut Shire to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 4,500 ($58.62) to GBX 5,000 ($65.13) in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Shire in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,693.14 ($61.13).

Get Shire alerts:

Shire stock opened at GBX 4,532.50 ($59.04) on Monday. Shire has a 52-week low of GBX 2,940.50 ($38.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,021 ($65.40).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a GBX 4.26 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th.

In other news, insider Olivier Bohuon bought 171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,299 ($56.00) per share, for a total transaction of £7,351.29 ($9,575.73).

About Shire

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Shire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.