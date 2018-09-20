Shield Therapeutics (STX) Receives Under Review Rating from Liberum Capital

Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 14th.

Get Shield Therapeutics alerts:

LON STX remained flat at $GBX 34.50 ($0.45) during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,665. Shield Therapeutics has a 12-month low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 168.50 ($2.19).

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, in the development and commercialization of hospital-focused pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Feraccru, a novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

See Also: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Shield Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shield Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.