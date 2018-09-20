Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Stake Decreased by Natixis

Natixis cut its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,086 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Apertura Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $1,956,000. BP PLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 16.7% in the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 10,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 219.8% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 24,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 5,080 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.04, for a total transaction of $2,326,843.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,975.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John G. Morikis sold 20,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.30, for a total value of $9,201,577.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 104,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,085,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,775 shares of company stock worth $15,411,619. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $457.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.60.

SHW opened at $475.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $342.59 and a twelve month high of $478.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 46.68% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.11%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

